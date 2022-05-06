Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 47,044 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,044 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PREF. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 279,682 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 310,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PREF opened at $18.08 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $98.13 and a 52-week high of $101.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61.

