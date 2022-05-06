Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,452 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Alaska Air Group worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 409.1% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK opened at $51.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.