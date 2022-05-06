Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCPC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Get Balchem alerts:

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $120.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.66. Balchem has a 1-year low of $118.71 and a 1-year high of $174.29.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 195.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.