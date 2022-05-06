Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BALY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,303. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $59.64.

Get Bally's alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 15,678.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 658,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BALY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

About Bally’s (Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.