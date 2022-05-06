Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,447. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $530.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

