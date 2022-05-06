Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLXGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,447. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $530.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.