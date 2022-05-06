Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after buying an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Bank of America by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after buying an additional 1,764,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $301.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

