Barclays Cuts Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $34.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AXTA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

