Barclays Cuts Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Price Target to GBX 3,650

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,980 ($49.72) to GBX 3,650 ($45.60) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SEPJF. Peel Hunt raised Spectris to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,000 ($49.97) to GBX 3,500 ($43.72) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($54.72) to GBX 3,835 ($47.91) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($39.35) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectris has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,496.25.

OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. Spectris has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

