Barclays Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $25.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of JELD-WEN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.16. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.02.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

