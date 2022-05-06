Barclays Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $125.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.83.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $85.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average of $154.38. PayPal has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,567,135. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.