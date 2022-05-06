Barclays (NYSE:BCS) PT Raised to GBX 200 at Morgan Stanley

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BCS. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 260 ($3.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.06) to GBX 260 ($3.25) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.60.

BCS opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

