Barclays Trims Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Target Price to $350.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO opened at $304.01 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $287.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.44.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.