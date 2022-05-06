Barclays Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $303.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.50.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $276.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.26 and a 200-day moving average of $294.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

