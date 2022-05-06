Barings LLC Decreases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

NYSE:ADM opened at $89.41 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,477 shares of company stock worth $23,831,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

