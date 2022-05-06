Barings LLC Grows Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226,342 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,761 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 104,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,117,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787,002 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 378,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 408,658 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 232,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.78. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

