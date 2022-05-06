Barings LLC Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Barings LLC reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,277 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Yum China by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 126,165 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,880,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,920,000 after acquiring an additional 351,357 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 932,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,466,000 after acquiring an additional 18,606 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.67. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.05%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

