Barings LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Barings LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,348,940,000 after buying an additional 8,514,931 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 329,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $68,179,000 after buying an additional 246,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.44 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.89. The company has a market cap of $548.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

