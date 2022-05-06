Barings LLC Has $42.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Barings LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $42,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $366.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $350.99 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

