Barings LLC Increases Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Barings LLC grew its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 1,423.5% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES opened at $91.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.08. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

