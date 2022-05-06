Barings LLC Makes New $22.99 Million Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,987,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 0.6% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Barings LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $330.24 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $322.68 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.16 and its 200-day moving average is $349.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

