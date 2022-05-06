Barings LLC Sells 87 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,131. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $208.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.36. The stock has a market cap of $566.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.