Barrick Gold Co. (ABX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.257 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$28.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.64. The firm has a market cap of C$51.53 billion and a PE ratio of 20.03. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$22.30 and a 12-month high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.5800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABX. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.27.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

