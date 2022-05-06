Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.30

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.30 and last traded at C$22.51, with a volume of 585934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.94.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The stock has a market cap of C$7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.16.
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Allen Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.42, for a total value of C$137,703.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$744,840.19.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (TSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Featured Stories
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.