Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.30

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.30 and last traded at C$22.51, with a volume of 585934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.94.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The stock has a market cap of C$7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.16.

Bausch Health Companies ( TSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1700004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Allen Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.42, for a total value of C$137,703.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$744,840.19.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

