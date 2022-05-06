Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Baxter International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average of $81.08. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

