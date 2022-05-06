Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Set at C$9.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$8.25 target price (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

BTE stock opened at C$6.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.63 and a 1 year high of C$7.15. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.86.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$552.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$250,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

