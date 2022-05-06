BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of BCE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 53,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

