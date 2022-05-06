BCE Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.715 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BCE has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BCE has a payout ratio of 130.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BCE to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.9%.

BCE stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95. BCE has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 340,081 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

