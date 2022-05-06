BCE Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.715 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BCE has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BCE has a payout ratio of 130.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BCE to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.9%.
BCE stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95. BCE has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.47.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 340,081 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.
About BCE (Get Rating)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
