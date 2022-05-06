Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $62.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BECN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.77. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

