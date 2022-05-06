Beacon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,417.00 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $640,647.03 and approximately $17,417.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

