Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) will announce $4.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.82 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $4.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.09 billion to $19.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $20.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 46,241 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.36. The stock had a trading volume of 33,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.