Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.50

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as €55.50 ($58.42) and last traded at €56.25 ($59.21), with a volume of 75231 shares. The stock had previously closed at €58.00 ($61.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($97.89) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($83.16) price objective on Befesa in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.75. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

