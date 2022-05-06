Belden (NYSE:BDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.55-5.85 EPS.

NYSE:BDC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Belden has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $68.87.

Get Belden alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Belden by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Belden (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.