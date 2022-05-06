BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,841,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $50,517,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,874,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,273,000 after buying an additional 1,613,316 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,208,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after buying an additional 842,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $12,240,000.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

