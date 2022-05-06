BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Gap Up to $20.86

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.86, but opened at $23.25. BellRing Brands shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 3,637 shares trading hands.

BRBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock has a market cap of $921.30 million, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

