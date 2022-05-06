Berry Data (BRY) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

Berry Data (BRY) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $569,426.86 and $59,459.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00220749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00039551 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,607.11 or 1.98834458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

