bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading Down 1.2%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €14.54 ($15.31) and last traded at €14.76 ($15.54). Approximately 1,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.94 ($15.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.20 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of €15.03 and a 200-day moving average of €15.21.

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

