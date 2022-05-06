B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. B&G Foods updated its FY22 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.

NYSE:BGS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.07. 1,323,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,397. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.31. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.