B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE BGS traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,397. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,073,000 after acquiring an additional 460,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

