B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 49717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 182.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

