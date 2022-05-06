B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “B&G Foods has underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been seeing input cost inflation for a while now. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the gross margin contracted 160 basis points, hurt by the greater-than-expected input cost inflation. This includes higher raw materials and transportation costs. B&G Foods expects the input cost inflation to have a major industry-wide effect in fiscal 2022. Nonetheless, B&G Foods continued to see higher demand for its products as consumers are cooking and baking at home. For fiscal 2022, it expects to keep witnessing solid consumer demand for its products compared with pre-pandemic levels. Gains from buyouts, like Crisco, are also aiding. Management remains committed to its goal of increasing sales, profitability and cash flows via new product development.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BGS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $36.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $840,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

