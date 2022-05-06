Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 53.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bill.com by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,759,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $1,688,471.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.48.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $25.10 on Friday, hitting $127.14. 223,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.84 and its 200 day moving average is $233.75.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

