Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bill.com updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.13) EPS and its FY22 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.34) EPS.
BILL stock traded down $23.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.24. 5,538,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,044. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.84 and a 200-day moving average of $233.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 2.32.
In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $1,908,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.80.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.