Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $200.00. The company traded as low as $109.13 and last traded at $111.64, with a volume of 89146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.24.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BILL. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.10.
In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total transaction of $1,509,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.75.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.
About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.