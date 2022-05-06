Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $188.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BILL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.80.

NYSE BILL opened at $152.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.75. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $1,688,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,921,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,970,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after buying an additional 476,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after buying an additional 454,813 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

