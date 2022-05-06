Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.35)-($0.34) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company issued revenue guidance of $624.0-625.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.69 million.Bill.com also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.14)-($0.13) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILL. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.48.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $31.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,612,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,107. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.75. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $109.09 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.44 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $775,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total value of $1,509,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bill.com by 538.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bill.com by 3,090.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 234,624 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 152,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,016,000 after purchasing an additional 90,517 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,533,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

