Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.14)-($0.13) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $182.3-183.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.77 million.Bill.com also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.34) EPS.
Bill.com stock traded down $31.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.00. 9,612,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.44 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $109.09 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.75.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bill.com by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Bill.com by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
