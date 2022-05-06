Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.14)-($0.13) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $182.3-183.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.77 million.Bill.com also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.34) EPS.

Bill.com stock traded down $31.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.00. 9,612,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.44 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $109.09 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.75.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.48.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bill.com by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Bill.com by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.