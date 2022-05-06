Binemon (BIN) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Binemon (BIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $2.23 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binemon has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00211736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00220396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.29 or 0.00480611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00039920 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,117.70 or 2.00019367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

