Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Path by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

