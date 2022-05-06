Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.25-16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7-10.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.87 billion.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $10.27 on Friday, hitting $190.91. 33,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,137. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.76). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 2,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

