Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating) rose 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 448.07% and a negative net margin of 630.29%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; InMotion Connect, a solution to meet the data connectivity and analytics needs of hospitals and healthcare facilities; and InMotion Wrist.

